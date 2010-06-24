New Poll Is Devastating To Obama, As Americans Grow Even More Pessimistic About The Economy

The latest big poll looks like all bad news for Obama.



WSJ:

60-two per cent of adults in the survey feel the country is on the wrong track, the highest level since before the 2008 election. Just one-third think the economy will get better over the next year, a 7-point drop from a month ago and the low point of Mr. Obama’s tenure.

Amid anxiety over the nation’s course, support for Mr. Obama and other incumbents is eroding. For the first time, more people disapprove of Mr. Obama’s job performance than approve. And 57% of voters would prefer to elect a new person to Congress than re-elect their local representatives, the highest share in 18 years.

All this of course is excellent news for the Republican party, whose odds of retaking a house or two of Congress seems to be on the rise.

Currently on InTrade, a GOP house takeover is priced at just under 50%.

Photo: InTrade.com

