THE RACE IS CLOSE: New Poll Has Romney Trailing Obama By Just 2 Points

A new McClatchy-Marist poll out Tuesday is projecting an extremely close race for the presidency come November.



According to the poll, Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney is trailing President Obama by just two percentage points, with 44 per cent of responders saying they would vote for Romney and 46 per cent saying the same about Obama.

These numbers come as the president struggles to get his approval rating above the magic 50 per cent mark. Obama’s approval rating currently sits at 48 per cent, according to the same McClatchy-Marist poll.

“We’ve come through a very divisive primary season, but the presidential matchups between Obama and Romney are pretty much where we were when this started,” said Lee Miringoff, the director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion, in a statement.

What may be more troublesome for Obama is the fact that he trails Romney among Independents, a group he took during the 2008 elections. According to the poll, Independents favour Romney by a 44-43 per cent margin.

The new poll falls in line with other recent polls that suggest Romney is close on the heels of Obama in a November matchup. A Rasmussen poll that came out Monday had the president leading Romney by 3 per cent, while Real Clear Politics’ poll averages have Obama leading Romney by 5 per cent.

Other interesting finds in the poll:

43 per cent of adults say the country is headed in the right direction, while 53 per cent say it’s going the wrong way.

Romney leads Rick Santorum by a 50-44 per cent margin in a two-way race.

An Obama-Biden ticket ties a Romney-Bush ticket at a 47-47 per cent margin and beats a Romney-Rubio ticket 49-44.

