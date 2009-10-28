New Poll Delivers Bad News For Obama And The Economy

A new polll from WSJ/NBC corroborates some of the ugly data that came out of Gallup this morning, which indicates that sentiment about the economy is starting to backslide, after a brief tip up.



50-eight per cent of those polled say the economic slide still has a ways to go, up from 52% in September and back to the level of pessimism expressed in July. Only 29% said the economy had “pretty much hit bottom,” down from 35% last month.

Meanwhile, as the healthcare debate reaches its fever pitch, the poll is mixed.

Overall, respondents sent Mr. Obama mixed signals on his top policy initiatives.

His health-care plan continues to face a plurality of opposition — 42% say it is a bad idea, against 38% who say it is a good idea. But a key flash point in the health-care debate is showing steadily increasing support.

A government-run insurance plan that competes with private insurance plans — the so-called public option — is now backed by 48%, compared with 42% who oppose it.

To be honest, we don’t understand these numbers. How can 48% favour a public option, while only 38% think that healthcare reform is a good idea. The public is confused.

Finally on outlook for the economy going forward:

The economy is where real signs of stress are showing. The recent recovery of the stock market has done little to temper the pessimism: 64% said the rise of the Dow Jones Industrial Average didn’t have much impact on their views of the economy; 32% said it was an important indication of economic improvement. Just 42% said the economy will get better in the next 12 months, down from 47% in September. In contrast, 22% said things would get worse, up from 20%, and 33% said the economy would stay in the same condition, up from 30%.

