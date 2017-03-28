POLL: Jeremy Corbyn is as unpopular with Brits as Donald Trump

GfK poll: Jeremy Corbyn is as unpopular with Brits as US President Donald Trump.

LONDON — Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is as unpopular with the British public as US President Donald Trump, according to a new opinion poll.

Just 17% of British people approve of the job Corbyn is doing as leader of the opposition, according to the survey by GfK, while 58% disapproved.

These numbers were pretty much identical to Trump’s ratings, with 18% of Brits saying they approved of the job he’s doing as President, and 60% disapproving. Here’s a breakdown of those results.

This is the latest in a series of surveys to make sorry reading for Corbyn, whose struggle to appeal to those beyond his fiercely loyal base of supporters continues to undermine his leadership.

Worryingly for the Labour leader, the results of the GfK poll indicate that he is disapproved by current Labour voters in net terms. 39% of Labour voters said they approved of how Corbyn was handling his job, while 40% disapproved.

His net approval ratings were also negative in every single geographic and demographic crossbreak.

The survey gave May’s ruling-Conservatives a 13-point lead over Labour. 41% of respondents said they intend to vote Tory at the next election, while 28% said they will vote Labour. Here are the voting intention numbers in full.

CONSERVATIVE — 41%

LABOUR — 28%

UKIP — 12%

LIBERAL DEMOCRATS — 7%

GREEN — 6%

SNP — 5%

OTHER — 1%

The research also found that more Brits approve of the job Theresa May is doing as prime minister than those who disapprove. She was also more popular than the UK government as a whole.

GfK found that public opinion remains largely unchanged on whether Britain should leave the European Union.

Asked whether they felt Britain was right to back Leave in the June referendum on EU membership, 46% of respondents said that Brexit was the right decision, while 41% said it was wrong. These figures suggest that Brits don’t regret voting Brexit, despite numerous warnings of the economic ruin that awaits Britain in the years ahead.

However, as GfK Research Director Kieran Pedley points out, May remains under a lot of pressure to deliver the sort of Brexit that will both appease staunch Brexiteers and satisfy the general public.

“As the Prime Minister prepares to invoke Article 50 this week there is little sign of mass Brexit regret among British voters. However, given that 13% are undecided and expectations for Brexit are very high among Leave voters, the Prime Minister is under a lot of pressure to deliver the right deal. It will also be interesting to see whether pro-European sentiment among younger voters is lasting or merely a sign of youth that will change over time,” Pedley said.

A clear generational gap remains among Brits on Brexit however. GfK found that just 32% of those aged 18-24 believed that leaving the EU was the “right decision” compared to 59% of those aged 65 and over who said the same thing.

