Pokémon Go has released new creatures into the wild

Pokémon Go is officially expanding with new creatures. But you can only get them by hatching eggs.

Togepi, Pichu, and other Pokémon from the game’s second generation of creatures are now available, Pokémon Go creator Niantic Labs announced on Monday.

“Starting later today, Trainers will have the opportunity to hatch these and several other Pokémon that were originally discovered in the Johto Region in Pokémon Gold and Pokémon Silver video games,” Niantic said in a blog post. “These are the first of more Pokémon coming to Pokémon GO over the next few months.”

Additionally, players will be able to catch a limited edition Pikachu wearing a “festive hat” until December 29.

Here’s a video from Niantic announcing the updates:

