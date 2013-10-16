Crazy New Footage Of Felix Baumgartner's Space Jump Shows The Fall From 3 Angles

A year ago on Oct. 14, Austrian skydiver Felix Baumgartner jumped from 24 miles above Earth and became the first person to break the speed of sound wearing only a high-pressure suit.

On the one-year anniversary, Red Bull released new footage of the jump from Baumgartner’s point-of-view at three different angles.

The right-hand side also shows data about his air speed, altitude, g-force, and heart rate as he’s falling toward the New Mexican desert.

Baumgartner, who was 43 years old at the time of the stunt, hit a top speed of 843.6 mph, or Mach 1.25, after stepping out of his capsule 127,852 feet above the ground.

His heartbeat reached a maximum of 185 beats per minute right after he jumped, which is faster than the average maximum heart rate of a 40-year-old man during vigorous exercise.

