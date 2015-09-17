New PM Malcolm Turnbull may have just put his tech followers offside by cancelling Silicon Valley trip

Malcolm Turnbull during question time in parliament. Photo: Stefan Postles/ Getty.

Since former communications minister Malcolm Turnbull replaced Tony Abbott as prime minister many Australian tech leaders have believed that the country’s new leader will be more focused on the booming industry.

Even the boss of Australia’s biggest telco was happy.

New PM @TurnbullMalcolm brings welcome focus on innovation, technology and economic reform — Andrew Penn (@andy_penn) September 14, 2015

But in one of his first jobs as PM, Turnbull may have already put his some of his followers offside.

The Australian reports that Turnbull has cancelled a tech-oriented trip to Silicon Valley, where 15 high-profile Australian tech entrepreneurs and venture capitalists were going to meet with Google and Facebook as a show of support from the government to the tech community.

The trip, organised by Tony Abbott for September 26, included Atlassian founders, Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, representatives from Southern Cross Venture Partners, small business minister Bruce Billson and education minister Christopher Pyne.

The move will undoubtedly offend who rallied behind him after his first statement as PM, when he said Australia needs to embrace disruption and focus on technology and science as drivers for the future.

“We have to recognise that the disruption that we see driven by technology, the volatility in change is our friend if we are agile and smart enough to take advantage of it,” Turnbull said.

This is one disruption that might not be welcome.

Here’s what Australia’s top tech and startup entrepreneurs were saying about Turnbull the day after he was elected.

