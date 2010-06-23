Adility Announces DIY Groupon Deals For Small Businesses

Adility CEO Thomas Cornelius

Later today, Adility will launch a new platform that lets small businesses manage daily deals, coupons, and gift cards, publishing them through multiple online and mobile channels.Adility will let small business operators, who may not be all that well informed about the various deal sites and services, an easy way to set up and distribute deals. Dealwerk, Adility’s distribution platform, lets any website or location-based app distribute Adility deals. For now, distribution partners include DealOn, Coupons.com, and The DealMap; agreements with a few other big names are on the way.



Beyond simplicity and reach, Adility offers a few advantages to businesses over working with individual deal sites:

When a business offers up a deal on Groupon, it gets a huge boost in exposure and sales, but it has no control over how many deals it sells. Featured deals in major cities can sell thousands of deals on a good day. For a small massage operation, say, that can be enough to crowd out full-price customers for months. Adility will let businesses put a cap on how many deals they want to make available in any given offering.

Groupon-style services provide value to their members by offering fresh deals every day. That’s great for consumers, but for businesses, it means that unless a deal is an absolute smash hit, it is unlikely to be featured again any time soon. With Adility, businesses will be able to offer deals as frequently as they want.

We expect the former concern to drive a lot of innovation in local-spending services in the coming months. Groupons have been terrific for some businesses, but we’ve heard from a number of people in the industry who worry that many others will keep away so as not to cannibalise their full-price business. We recently looked at VillageVines, which offers dining deals on a private sales model, letting the restaurant move excess inventory by setting the number of tables it offers up on a given night. That has let them work with restaurants that would have no interest in opening the floodgates on a Groupon-type deal.

Groupons obviously won’t be eager to add caps on deals themselves; they generally offer up a single deal in each market per day, and make their (massive amounts of) money by pushing that deal as widely as possible. We doubt that model will ever disappear completely. But as tech companies look to cut into as much of the massive local spending economy as possible, it won’t be the only model in play.

