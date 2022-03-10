4 red flags to look out for when you’re getting a new piercing, according to experts

Experts shared the red flags to look out for when you’re getting a new piercing. lowk/Getty Images

Insider spoke to experts about red flags to look out for when you’re getting a new piercing.

Both experts agreed that it’s important to research the piercer before getting anything done.

The professional should open a single-use needle in front of you, according to the experts.

It doesn’t matter if you’re about to get your first piercing or your third, it’s always important to know what to look for when you’re going in for a new one in order to make sure it’s being done in a sterile environment by real professionals.

Insider spoke with two experts who have both been piercing for about 19 years — Cassi Lopez-March, the owner of So Gold Studios in Brooklyn, New York; and Shannon Freed, the senior manager of piercing operations at Studs — about red flags to look out for when you’re getting a piercing.

The cost of the jewelry is included in the piercing price

A post shared by So Gold Studios (@sogoldbk)

If the jewelry is included in the piercing price, that likely means that it is low quality, both experts said.

Lopez-March, who is a member of the Association of Professional Piercers, said having separate prices gives the client the ability to purchase extra pieces in case something falls off.

“Most piercing studios will provide you with different options for jewelry that are priced separate from the service fee,” she said.

Both experts agreed that getting pierced with high-quality jewelry is crucial. Freed recommends piercing jewelry be made of 14k or 18k gold or high-quality implant-grade titanium because it guarantees a better healing process.

Lopez-March added that you should avoid steel if you’re sensitive to nickel.

The piercer’s portfolio doesn’t have pictures of fresh and healed piercings

A post shared by So Gold Studios (@sogoldbk)

Lopez-March told Insider that it’s essential to know what a piercer’s work looks like from start to finish.

“Piercers should always be able to provide images of healed work. Knowing that someone’s work results in successful healing is equally as important as the way things look when they are initially pierced,” she said.

Freed added that she recommends researching the piercing or piercings you are thinking about getting beforehand.

“As a piercer, I appreciate when a ‘new to piercing’ client has questions prepared during their appointment,” she said. “To me, that means they care about the health of their piercing and will more likely look after their piercing once they receive it.”

If the piercer doesn’t start with an anatomy check, they’ve already made a mistake

Lopez-March told Insider that one of the first things a piercer should do is check that client’s anatomy. Georgy Taktaev/EyeEm/Getty Images

Lopez-March said the anatomy still needs to be checked even if it is a simple ear-lobe piercing.

“Not confirming that someone has the anatomy for a piercing can result in migration, excess scarring, and unnecessary difficulties during healing,” she added.

The owner of So Gold Studios also noted that if a piercer is using a pre-bent tool for nostril piercings, that’s a sign they are using cheap materials, which is something you want to avoid.

“No one’s nostrils are one size fits all,” Lopez-March said. “This means that the jewelry should come straight and be custom bent to fit your specific anatomy, or they can use an implant-grade, flat-back style as well.”

The professional should open a single-use piercing needle in front of you

A single-use needle is a more effective way of piercing, Freed said. Zelma Brezinska / EyeEm/Getty Images

“This is good practice on the piercer’s part, essentially showing the client that they are receiving a safe piercing and that they are aware of the dangers of cross-contamination,” Freed said.

She also added that it is crucial the piercer is wearing PPE, whether that means gloves and/or a face mask.

While some studios still use piercing guns, Freed said that using needles is the best practice because they are single-use and can be fully sterilized.

“Needles results in less tissue trauma, shorter healing time, and an overall more hygienic piercing procedure,” she said. “Needles also allow for piercers to get a more precise piercing angle.”