New Pictures Of The F-35 With Its Weapons Bay Doors Wide Open

Maybe it’s the sleek lines and the state-of-the-art design, or maybe it’s the almost underdog status the $382 billion program has adopted since it began testing, either way new pictures of the F-35’s baby steps keep popping up online.



These were taken March 1, and posted to the Aviationist by David Cenciotti. They show the STOVL (Short Take Off Vertical Landing) model with its weapon bays open and a couple of dummy 2,000 pound Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) smart bombs.

Photo: Lockheed via The Aviationist

Photo: Lockheed via The Aviationist

Photo: Lockheed via The Aviationist

