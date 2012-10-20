New Pictures Of The 13-Inch Retina MacBook Pro Apple Is Announcing Next Week

Apple is set to release both an iPad Mini and a new computer, the 13-inch Retina MacBook Pro, next week at a big media event.



New reports suggest pricing will start at $1,699. Its larger version, which is already on the market, retails for $2,199.

Someone who appears to have his or her hands on the new 13-inch computer posted pictures on a Chinese website, WeiPhone.com. The pictures showed the battery layout of the 13-In Retina MacBook Pro, as well as all the ports on the sides of the computer. The ports included in the new model are MagSafe 2, Thunderbolt, Thunderbolt, two USBs, SD card, HDMI.

MacRumors pulled a few of the shots of the ports, up close. Here are what they look like:

Left side ports

Right side ports

Photo: WeiPhone via MacRumors

For more pictures of the new computer, head over to WeiPhone >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.