New Pictures Reveal Clues To 'Mad Men' Season 6 Premiere

For months, ‘Mad Men’ fans have been trying to guess what the future holds for their favourite characters.
AMC leaked photos of Sunday’s season six premiere, titled “The Doorway,” and it gives clues about what to expect from the two-hour event.
Other promotional photos have also been released, but these are the first that go into actual plot points.
Here's a photo of Don sitting in some sort of tiki bar at a tropical location. Vulture says it's Hawaii. But who's he with?
The season five finale left us asking whether Don went back to his cheating ways. Whether or not he did, Megan is still definitely in the picture.
It's unclear how Don, dressed in holiday gear (that looks like a snowflake on his tie), feels about his current situation.
Roger, Don, and Pete are still going strong in the ad world. And it looks like Roger is wearing a wedding ring.
Just look at him in season 5. Director Matt Weiner likes experimenting with the passage of time, so who knows what New Years we'll be celebrating in season 6.
