New Images Show Huge Scale Of Destruction At Nairobi Mall

The attack on a Nairobi mall earlier this week has left a trail of destruction, with 72 dead and reports of almost that many missing.

Kenya’s president today released a series of images that show the scale of the devastation at the Westgate mall, where three floors are believed to have collapsed following the assault from al-Shabab terrorists, who left a number of explosive devices in the mall.

From the outside, the mall looks (relatively) unscathed:

However, the upper car park has an enormous gaping hole:

There are a large number of destroyed vehicles.

It’s unclear how many bodies may be buried in the rubble. The Red Cross says that 71 people are still missing after Monday’s attack.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.