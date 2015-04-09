How to use Apple's new Photos app

Apple on Wednesday released its latest update for OS X Yosemite, which includes the long-awaited release of the new Photos app.

Announced last July, the new Photos app is designed to replace two of Apple’s signature photography applications, iPhoto and Aperture, which have both halted development. The collection, editing, and sharing of Photos will now take place in the singular Photos app, much like it does on the iPhone.

It might take a while to download the Mac update — it takes up over 2GB and you’ll need to restart your Mac — but here’s what you can expect from the Photos app once you open it up.

