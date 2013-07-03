New Photo Leaks Of What Is Supposedly Apple's Super colourful Low-Cost iPhone

There are new photos alleging to show the colourful shell Apple plans to use for its low-cost iPhone.



The photos are from Nowwhereelse.fr, a French Apple site. We don’t know how the site got the photos. It says it was a Chinese source who forwarded them.

These colours make a lot of sense. 1. Apple has been rumoured to be releasing a low-cost iPhone in a variety of colours. 2. These colours totally fit with Apple’s new colour palate for iOS 7 which is much brighter.

