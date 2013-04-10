These Are The New Phones From 'China's Steve Jobs'

Xiaomi’s new Mi-2a smartphone.

Xiaomi is an up-and-coming Chinese smartphone maker.



In 2012 the private company saw $2 billion in revenue selling seven million smartphones.

Today at the Beijing International Convention centre Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun unveiled his company’s latest flagship smartphones the Mi-2S and the Mi-2A.

These Android smartphones have the latest technology in terms of processors, cameras, and screen quality.

If they look like iPhones, there’s a reason. Jun tries to emulate Jobs as best he can.

Reuters Melanie Lee writes about Jun:

Jun dresses like the late Steve Jobs, in jeans and a black top. He has created a fervent fan base for Xiaomi’s moderately priced high-end smartphones by mimicking Apple Inc’s marketing tactic of attaching an aura of exclusivity around its products.

We took a look at Xiaomi’s website, which touts the new phones. Here’s your first look.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.