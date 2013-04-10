These Are The New Phones From 'China's Steve Jobs'

Xiaomi is an up-and-coming Chinese smartphone maker.
In 2012 the private company saw $2 billion in revenue selling seven million smartphones.
Today at the Beijing International Convention centre Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun unveiled his company’s latest flagship smartphones the Mi-2S and the Mi-2A.
These Android smartphones have the latest technology in terms of processors, cameras, and screen quality.
If they look like iPhones, there’s a reason. Jun tries to emulate Jobs as best he can.
Reuters Melanie Lee writes about Jun:
Jun dresses like the late Steve Jobs, in jeans and a black top. He has created a fervent fan base for Xiaomi’s moderately priced high-end smartphones by mimicking Apple Inc’s marketing tactic of attaching an aura of exclusivity around its products.
We took a look at Xiaomi’s website, which touts the new phones. Here’s your first look.
The Mi-2S is Xiaomi's second generation smartphone. We believe the 2S is a nod to Apple and its iPhone naming process. The 2S comes in two sizes 16GB and 32GB and retails for about $322 and $370 respectively.
Besides coming in a slew of different colours, the Mi-2S is 25 per cent faster than its predecessor and consumes less power. It features a quad-core 1.7GHz processor
The Mi-2S features a 4.3-inch Retina Screen, just like the iPhone except slightly bigger. But the Mi-2S pushes out more pixels per inch than the iPhone and other leading smartphones.
The Mi-2S's camera is five lenses total. We can't decipher how many megapixels the rear camera is, but the front camera is 2 megapixels.
One of the main features is the ability to wirelessly beam your smartphones content to a compatible TV. The Mi-2S also has an HDMI-out port.
The Mi-2A is packed with a dual-core 1.7GHz processor and 1GB of memory. Xiaomi says the smartphone is comparable to the XBOX in performance.
The Mi-2A features Android 4.1 and also comes with all the normal apps you'd expect from a smartphone like weather, a gallery, and an easy to use phone app.
