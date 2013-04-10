These Are The New Phones From 'China's Steve Jobs'

Kevin Smith
Xiaomi mi2aXiaomi’s new Mi-2a smartphone.

Xiaomi is an up-and-coming Chinese smartphone maker.

In 2012 the private company saw $2 billion in revenue selling seven million smartphones.

Today at the Beijing International Convention centre Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun unveiled his company’s latest flagship smartphones the Mi-2S and the Mi-2A.

These Android smartphones have the latest technology in terms of processors, cameras, and screen quality.

If they look like iPhones, there’s a reason. Jun tries to emulate Jobs as best he can.

Reuters Melanie Lee writes about Jun:

Jun dresses like the late Steve Jobs, in jeans and a black top. He has created a fervent fan base for Xiaomi’s moderately priced high-end smartphones by mimicking Apple Inc’s marketing tactic of attaching an aura of exclusivity around its products.

We took a look at Xiaomi’s website, which touts the new phones. Here’s your first look.

The Mi-2S is Xiaomi's second generation smartphone. We believe the 2S is a nod to Apple and its iPhone naming process. The 2S comes in two sizes 16GB and 32GB and retails for about $322 and $370 respectively.

Besides coming in a slew of different colours, the Mi-2S is 25 per cent faster than its predecessor and consumes less power. It features a quad-core 1.7GHz processor

The Mi-2S features a 4.3-inch Retina Screen, just like the iPhone except slightly bigger. But the Mi-2S pushes out more pixels per inch than the iPhone and other leading smartphones.

The design is clean and minimal.

The Mi-2S's camera is five lenses total. We can't decipher how many megapixels the rear camera is, but the front camera is 2 megapixels.

One of the main features is the ability to wirelessly beam your smartphones content to a compatible TV. The Mi-2S also has an HDMI-out port.

The Mi-2A is packed with a dual-core 1.7GHz processor and 1GB of memory. Xiaomi says the smartphone is comparable to the XBOX in performance.

Music can be purchased through Xiaomi's iTunes-like store.

The Mi-2A comes in several colours like the 2S.

The Mi-2A features Android 4.1 and also comes with all the normal apps you'd expect from a smartphone like weather, a gallery, and an easy to use phone app.

Overall the Xiaomi has a great look and is poised to disrupt the iPhone in China.

Now check out these apps that will increase your productivity...

10 iPhone and iPad Apps That Are Guaranteed To Increase Your Productivity >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.