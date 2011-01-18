12 Petro States That Will Boom When Oil Hits $100

Gus Lubin
Crude prices are above $90, and everyone from OPEC to Goldman expects them to hit $100 in the near future.While that’s a huge obstacle to growth for most countries, it represents a giant stimulus for the Petro States, including Russia, Brazil and Canada.

We picked out 12 large economies that will boom if crude rises from $60 bbl in 2009 to $100 bbl in 2011.

Brazil -- 2.39% GDP spike

Daily production: 2,572,000 barrels

GDP at $60 bbl: $1,574 billion

GDP at $100 bbl: $1,612 billion

Brazil has too diverse an economy to be called a petro state. It will benefit, however, from a rise in oil prices, especially as Petrobras ramps up production in newly discovered oil fields.

GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Indonesia -- 2.77% GDP spike

Daily production: 1,023,000 barrels

GDP at $60 bbl: $539 billion

GDP at $100 bbl: $554 billion

GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Canada -- 3.59% GDP spike

Daily production: 3,289,000 barrels

GDP at $60 bbl: $1,336 billion

GDP at $100 bbl: $1,384 billion

Canada isn't truly a petro state yet, but wait for the tar sands to get up to speed. Canada has proven reserves second only to Saudi Arabia: enough to launch our neighbour into a petrol-fuelled boom-bust economy.

GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Argentina -- 3.75% GDP spike

Daily production: 796,300 barrels

GDP at $60 bbl: $310 billion

GDP at $100 bbl: $322 billion

GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Colombia -- 4.31% GDP spike

Daily production: 686,600 barrels

GDP at $60 bbl: $232 billion

GDP at $100 bbl: $242 billion

GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Mexico -- 5.01% GDP spike

Daily production: 3,001,000 barrels

GDP at $60 bbl: $875 billion

GDP at $100 bbl: $919 billion

GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Norway -- 9.06% GDP spike

Daily production: 2,350,000 barrels

GDP at $60 bbl: $379 billion

GDP at $100 bbl: $413 billion

GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Venezuela -- 11.1% GDP spike

Daily production: 2,472,000 barrels

GDP at $60 bbl: $326 billion

GDP at $100 bbl: $362 billion

GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Russia -- 11.8% GDP spike

Daily production: 9,932,000 barrels

GDP at $60 bbl: $1,232 billion

GDP at $100 bbl: $1,377 billion

GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

UAE -- 18.3% GDP spike

Daily production: 2,798,000 barrels

GDP at $60 bbl: $224 billion

GDP at $100 bbl: $265 billion

GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Iran -- 18.7% GDP spike*

Daily production: 4,172,000 barrels

GDP at $60 bbl: $326 billion

GDP at $100 bbl: $387 billion

*Of course that's assuming Iran is able to export its oil despite international sanctions. Considering Iran's trade history with China, we assume it will.

GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Saudi Arabia -- 37.9% GDP spike

Daily production: 9,764,000 barrels

GDP at $60 bbl: $376 billion

GDP at $100 bbl: $519 billion

GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

And don't forget these smaller economies that will explode

Iraq -- 53% GDP spike

Libya -- 43% GDP spike

Angola -- 38% GDP spike

Kuwait -- 37% GDP spike

Azerbaijan -- 34% GDP spike

Oman -- 26% GDP spike

Algeria -- 22% GDP spike

Kazakhstan -- 21% GDP spike

Can America survive $100 oil? Check out...

