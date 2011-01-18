12 Petro States That Will Boom When Oil Hits $100

Photo: ap
Crude prices are above $90, and everyone from OPEC to Goldman expects them to hit $100 in the near future.While that’s a huge obstacle to growth for most countries, it represents a giant stimulus for the Petro States, including Russia, Brazil and Canada.
We picked out 12 large economies that will boom if crude rises from $60 bbl in 2009 to $100 bbl in 2011.
Daily production: 2,572,000 barrels
GDP at $60 bbl: $1,574 billion
GDP at $100 bbl: $1,612 billion
Brazil has too diverse an economy to be called a petro state. It will benefit, however, from a rise in oil prices, especially as Petrobras ramps up production in newly discovered oil fields.
GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.
Daily production: 1,023,000 barrels
GDP at $60 bbl: $539 billion
GDP at $100 bbl: $554 billion
Daily production: 3,289,000 barrels
GDP at $60 bbl: $1,336 billion
GDP at $100 bbl: $1,384 billion
Canada isn't truly a petro state yet, but wait for the tar sands to get up to speed. Canada has proven reserves second only to Saudi Arabia: enough to launch our neighbour into a petrol-fuelled boom-bust economy.
Daily production: 796,300 barrels
GDP at $60 bbl: $310 billion
GDP at $100 bbl: $322 billion
Daily production: 686,600 barrels
GDP at $60 bbl: $232 billion
GDP at $100 bbl: $242 billion
Daily production: 3,001,000 barrels
GDP at $60 bbl: $875 billion
GDP at $100 bbl: $919 billion
Daily production: 2,350,000 barrels
GDP at $60 bbl: $379 billion
GDP at $100 bbl: $413 billion
Daily production: 2,472,000 barrels
GDP at $60 bbl: $326 billion
GDP at $100 bbl: $362 billion
Daily production: 9,932,000 barrels
GDP at $60 bbl: $1,232 billion
GDP at $100 bbl: $1,377 billion
Daily production: 2,798,000 barrels
GDP at $60 bbl: $224 billion
GDP at $100 bbl: $265 billion
Daily production: 4,172,000 barrels
GDP at $60 bbl: $326 billion
GDP at $100 bbl: $387 billion
*Of course that's assuming Iran is able to export its oil despite international sanctions. Considering Iran's trade history with China, we assume it will.
Daily production: 9,764,000 barrels
GDP at $60 bbl: $376 billion
GDP at $100 bbl: $519 billion
