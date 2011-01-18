12 Petro States That Will Boom When Oil Hits $100

Photo: ap

Crude prices are above $90, and everyone from OPEC to Goldman expects them to hit $100 in the near future.While that’s a huge obstacle to growth for most countries, it represents a giant stimulus for the Petro States, including Russia, Brazil and Canada.



We picked out 12 large economies that will boom if crude rises from $60 bbl in 2009 to $100 bbl in 2011.

Brazil -- 2.39% GDP spike Daily production: 2,572,000 barrels GDP at $60 bbl: $1,574 billion GDP at $100 bbl: $1,612 billion Brazil has too diverse an economy to be called a petro state. It will benefit, however, from a rise in oil prices, especially as Petrobras ramps up production in newly discovered oil fields. GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Indonesia -- 2.77% GDP spike Daily production: 1,023,000 barrels GDP at $60 bbl: $539 billion GDP at $100 bbl: $554 billion GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Canada -- 3.59% GDP spike Daily production: 3,289,000 barrels GDP at $60 bbl: $1,336 billion GDP at $100 bbl: $1,384 billion Canada isn't truly a petro state yet, but wait for the tar sands to get up to speed. Canada has proven reserves second only to Saudi Arabia: enough to launch our neighbour into a petrol-fuelled boom-bust economy. GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Argentina -- 3.75% GDP spike Daily production: 796,300 barrels GDP at $60 bbl: $310 billion GDP at $100 bbl: $322 billion GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Colombia -- 4.31% GDP spike Daily production: 686,600 barrels GDP at $60 bbl: $232 billion GDP at $100 bbl: $242 billion GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Mexico -- 5.01% GDP spike Daily production: 3,001,000 barrels GDP at $60 bbl: $875 billion GDP at $100 bbl: $919 billion GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Norway -- 9.06% GDP spike Daily production: 2,350,000 barrels GDP at $60 bbl: $379 billion GDP at $100 bbl: $413 billion GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Venezuela -- 11.1% GDP spike Daily production: 2,472,000 barrels GDP at $60 bbl: $326 billion GDP at $100 bbl: $362 billion GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Russia -- 11.8% GDP spike Daily production: 9,932,000 barrels GDP at $60 bbl: $1,232 billion GDP at $100 bbl: $1,377 billion GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

UAE -- 18.3% GDP spike Daily production: 2,798,000 barrels GDP at $60 bbl: $224 billion GDP at $100 bbl: $265 billion GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Iran -- 18.7% GDP spike* Daily production: 4,172,000 barrels GDP at $60 bbl: $326 billion GDP at $100 bbl: $387 billion *Of course that's assuming Iran is able to export its oil despite international sanctions. Considering Iran's trade history with China, we assume it will. GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

Saudi Arabia -- 37.9% GDP spike Daily production: 9,764,000 barrels GDP at $60 bbl: $376 billion GDP at $100 bbl: $519 billion GDP projection does not include growth not related to oil price. Data comes from the CIA in 2009, when the average oil price was around $60.

And don't forget these smaller economies that will explode Iraq -- 53% GDP spike Libya -- 43% GDP spike Angola -- 38% GDP spike Kuwait -- 37% GDP spike Azerbaijan -- 34% GDP spike Oman -- 26% GDP spike Algeria -- 22% GDP spike Kazakhstan -- 21% GDP spike Can America survive $100 oil? Check out... Peak Oil Guru Robert Hirsch Gives The Definitive Guide To The Coming Energy Crisis >

