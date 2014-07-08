Apple CEO Tim Cook Is 'Actively' Looking For New People On Apple's Board

Tim Cook is quietly looking for members to join one of America’s most exclusive corporate clubs: Apple’s Board of Directors.

“According to people familiar with the company, Mr. Cook is actively seeking new directors to add to Apple’s eight-person board, known for its loyalty to Mr. Jobs,” according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The board-level shuffle comes as no surprise to anyone following it closely, as many of its members are ageing. Six of the seven outside-directors are over the age of 63 (Cook, 53, also sits on the board).

Two directors, Intuit Corp.’s Chief Executive Bill Campbell and J. Crew Group Inc.’s Chief Executive Millard Drexler, have sat on the board since the late 1990s when Apple was returning to profitability.

The Journal gives little insight into who Cook might nominate to the board, though given his progressive agenda (he has announced plans for Apple’s data centres to run on renewable energy and is an ardent supporter of gay rights), we may see Apple lead the way in a diversity push sometime soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.