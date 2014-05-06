A New Kind Of Payments App Could Solve A Whole Bunch Of Problems With The Cash Economy

Phones could become the way people split their restaurant bills and pay their roommates for rent.

New peer-to-peer payments apps like Venmo, M-Pesa, Square Cash, and a whole host of others are facilitating money transfers between friends and family, and a new means of paying fees and wages to independent workers. These apps solve real pain points in the cash economy. You no longer need the right change, a visit to the ATM, or to write and send a check, to pay someone else.

Globally, this is actually a big market. BI Intelligence estimates that peer-to-peer payments volume amounts to well over $US1 trillion.

But it’s not obvious how these apps can monetise, since people probably won’t be willing to pay much of a fee to make small money transfers.

Instead, in a new report, BI Intelligence finds that P2P payments apps may actually be a Trojan horse to convince consumers to finally adopt mobile payments more broadly. Once someone becomes comfortable paying back a friend for concert tickets using their phone, then scanning a phone to pick up snacks at the bodega will seem a lot less foreign.

In the report, we take a close look at why mobile P2P payments

offer consumers significant advantages over cash and check transactions. We also profile 10 of the most exciting P2P payment apps and explain how they could serve as the bridge to wider use of smartphones to complete in-person “walletless transactions,” at stores and restaurants.

Access the Full Report By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

In full, the report:

For full access to all BI Intelligence’s charts and data on the Payments Industry, sign up for a free trial.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.