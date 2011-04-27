You Might Soon Have To Provide The "Circumstances Of Your Birth" To Get A Passport

Photo: Tom Purves via Flickr

It’s already a huge pain to get a passport, but it’s about to get harder if the State Department has its way.The agency has proposed a new rule that would require applicants to provide all addresses since birth, a detailed lifetime employment history, and personal details about their siblings.



It would even require a description of “the circumstances of your birth” and details about any “religious ceremony” performed around the time you were born, Consumer traveller reports.

If you think the new requirements are a terrible idea, you only have until Monday to register your complaints with the State Department.

Check out the proposed form here (via Identity Project).

