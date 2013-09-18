New Parliamentary Secretary Scott Ryan Brought A Massive Bible To The Swearing In Ceremony Today

Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s ministry team was sworn in today.

Those being confirmed often bring a Bible that has some personal significance to them.

New Parliamentary secretary Scott Ryan’s was easily the biggest.

The Victorian senator carried the heavy tome under his arm he approached the desk to be sworn in by GG Quentin Bryce.

Here’s a photo, via Fairfax reporter Judith Ireland:

The BIGGEST Bible

A side view of Ryan’s mega Bible (emphasis added)

One more – Scott Ryan's bible (the biggest at the swearing in ) is from the 1880s. — Lyndal Curtis (@lyndalcurtis) September 18, 2013

