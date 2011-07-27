You Have To Check Out Pandora's Beautiful New Look [SCREENSHOTS]

Amidst all the excitement surrounding Spotify’s big move to the states, many forgot we have some of our own all-star music streaming services.



Pandora, a streaming radio service that customises stations to your liking, might be the most well-loved.

It has more than 36,000,000 people visiting it every month, and has been in dire need of an upgrade.

Soon, Pandora will be getting a huge face lift on its front end, replacing a stale user interface Pandora has used for years.

The new look is built on top of the agile HTML 5 instead of the resource-hungry Adobe Flash, and features some excellent new social features to boot.

The new Pandora is available now to Pandora One subscription users, and is rolling out slowly to the rest of Pandora’s loyal fan base.

