New Oscars-Themed Attack Ad: Obama Is 'The Con Artist'

The Artist won the Oscar! And now this new ad from the pro-Republican group Raising Red Action Fund wins “Most Timely Political Ad” for its spot, “The Con Artist”.



Borrowing the silent movie era style of this year’s award-winning film, the ad blasts Obama for breaking campaign promises about the economy and energy before dubbing him The Con Artist.

The ad specifically targets gas prices, debt and the president’s position on the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Take a look:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.