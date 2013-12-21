Ellen DeGeneres Dances Her Way Through First Oscars Promo

It’s here — the first promo video for the 86th annual Academy Awards.
Host Ellen DeGeneres leads a dance group through the streets as they all dance and lip dub along with “The Walker” by Fitz and the Tantrums.
The March 2 ceremony will mark Ellen’s second time hosting, and since the comedian kicks off every episode of her NBC talk show with a dance through the aisles, it’s only appropriate she cuts a rug in the Oscar promo.
In addition, the official Oscar site released a pretty cool behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, and an interview with director Paul Feig.
Take a look at all the videos below:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.