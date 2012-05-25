New Orleans No Longer Has A Major Metropolitan Daily Newspaper

Photo: Times-Picayune

New Orleans’ renowned Times-Picayune, which won two Pulitzers for its coverage of Hurricane Katrina, has announced major reductions in its staff and print publication schedule: The newspaper will now only go to print on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays only, leaving the city without a major metropolitan daily newspaper.The New York Times‘ David Carr broke the story Wednesday just before midnight, and many staff members learned about their fate second hand, New Orlan’s alt weekly the Gambit reports.



“I had to find this out by Twitter,” a reporter told the Gambit. “Do I go in to the office tomorrow? Do I even have a job to go in to tomorrow? I don’t know. No one has called me. No one has said anything.”

According to a Times-Picayune press release detailed plans for the formation of the NOLA Media Group, which “will significantly increase its online news-gathering efforts 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

There’s no word yet on how big the staff reduction will be, but a source told media blogger Jim Romenesko that “staffers must reapply for jobs at drastically reduced salaries averaging $30K to $35K.”

Romenesko also reported that Newhouse Newspapers, which owns the Times-Picayune, might be planning similar changes with its papers in Alabama.

