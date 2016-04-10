Former New Orleans Saints defender Will Smith shot dead in apparent road rage incident

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Will Smith was shot and killed on Saturday night in what the police are calling “an apparent road rage incident,” according to several reports.

In addition to Smith, who was shot several times, his wife was also shot twice in the leg and has been hospitalized, according to NBC News.

New Orleans Police said Smith’s car was rear-ended by a Hummer and then his Mercedes hit a third car.

According to a police statement, “the male victim and the driver of the Hummer exchanged words at which time the driver of the Hummer produced a handgun and shot the male victim multiple times.”

“It appears that it could possibly have been road rage,” Officer Juan D. Barnes Sr. told a press conference.

A suspect is in police custody, and according to the reports, a gun has been recovered.

The Saints released a statement, calling the incident “a senseless and tragic loss.”

Smith played ten seasons in the NFL, all with the Saints. He was a key player for the Saints during their 2009 Super Bowl season. Smith had 13 sacks that season.

