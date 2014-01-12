Amazing Comeback By Saints Was Cut Short By A Bizarre Play And Penalty

Trailing by 15 in the final minute, the New Orleans Saints scored a touchdown and recovered an onside kick giving them a shot to tie their divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks. However, a bizarre play with just seconds left led to a penalty ending the Saints’ comeback hopes.

With less than 10 seconds left, Drew Brees threw a pass to Marques Colston at the Seahawks 37-yard-line. Rather than step out of bounds setting up a final Hail Mary attempt, the Saints tried to catch the Seahawks sleeping. Colston faked like he was going to step out of bounds and then threw the ball across the field to another receiver.

While the play design was ingenious, the execution was not as the pass clearly traveled forward leading to a penalty against the Saints and an automatic 10-second run-off of the clock by rule, ending the game. Here is the play (via FOX).



