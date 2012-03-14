The New Orleans Saints Just Locked Up One Of The NFL's Top Would-Be Free Agents For $40 Million

Photo: AP

The New Orleans Saints have resigned top wide receiver Marques Colston with a five-year, $40-million contract, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports originally reported.Colston was due to become an unrestricted free agent at 4 p.m. this afternoon. But word began to leak out this morning that the Saints were trying to hammer out a deal before he hit the open market.



Despite Colston coming off the board, free agency is still loaded at wide receiver — Vincent Jackson, Brandon Lloyd, and Mario Manningham will all be out there starting this afternoon.

