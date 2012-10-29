Ugly Stats Say The New Orleans Saints Have The Worst defence In NFL History

Photo: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

The Saints got pasted by the Broncos last night, 34-14.It was yet another awful performance from the defence, which has a chance to be historically bad.



Through the first eight weeks, New Orleans has allowed 474.4 yards per game. If they keep up that pace throughout the rest of the season, they’ll shatter the all-time yards allowed record (6793 yards by the 1981 Colts) by nearly 800 yards.

If they keep up their pace of 30.9 points allowed per game, they’ll give the the fourth-most points in a single season in NFL history.

It’s bad, and it’s not going to get any easier.

Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune points out that the Saints have allowed the most yards in NFL history through seven games. But you could argue that the next nine games are more difficult than the first seven.

The Saints play Atlanta twice, San Francisco, and the Giants, all of which are top 8 teams. They also play Philly and Dallas — two wildly inconsistent teams that nonetheless have the potential to put up some points.

It’s not a scheduling fluke, the Saints D is just really bad.

