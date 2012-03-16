Bobbi Kristina's Adopted Brother Denies Incestuous Relationship—Here's Today's Buzz

-According to TMZ, New Orleans police issued a warrant for Russell Brand‘s arrest after he tossed a paparazzo’s iPhone (pictured).



-After rumours of a romance, Whitney Houston‘s adopted son, Nick Gordon, denies any sort of inappropriate relationship with his step-sister, Bobbi Kristina.

-Ashton Kutcher finally nixed the scruff and got a hair cut.

-Jeremy Renner‘s 8-month-old French Bulldog passed away on a baseball field.

-Lindsay Lohan denied she was involved in a hit-and-run, insisting the accusations are “absurd.”

-Comedy Central has gotten the rights to air reruns of NBC’s cult-favourite “Community.”

-An “American Idol” contestant duetted with President Obama thanks to some fancy editing on last night’s show.

-The stars of “The Hunger Games” defend the film’s violence after distributors cut seven seconds of the film in Britain.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.