Bobbi Kristina's Adopted Brother Denies Incestuous Relationship—Here's Today's Buzz

Kirsten Acuna

-According to TMZ, New Orleans police issued a warrant for Russell Brand‘s arrest after he tossed a paparazzo’s iPhone (pictured). 

-After rumours of a romance, Whitney Houston‘s adopted son, Nick Gordon, denies any sort of inappropriate relationship with his step-sister, Bobbi Kristina

-Ashton Kutcher finally nixed the scruff and got a hair cut. 

-Jeremy Renner‘s 8-month-old French Bulldog passed away on a baseball field

-Lindsay Lohan denied she was involved in a hit-and-run, insisting the accusations are “absurd.” 

-Comedy Central has gotten the rights to air reruns of NBC’s cult-favourite “Community.” 

-An “American Idol” contestant duetted with President Obama thanks to some fancy editing on last night’s show. 

-The stars of “The Hunger Games” defend the film’s violence after distributors cut seven seconds of the film in Britain.
 

