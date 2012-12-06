Let's Make One Thing Clear Before We Make Fun Of The New Orleans Hornets For Changing Their Name To The 'Pelicans'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The New Orleans Hornets are changing their name to the New Orleans Pelicans, according to Marc J. Spears of Yahoo!.When the news dropped last night, the early consensus was that the nickname was silly.



But let’s make one thing clear: there’s no such thing as a cool sports nickname.

Some of the most iconic NBA franchise have nicknames that are objectively ridiculous.

Los Angeles Lakers: Named after lakes because the franchise originated in Minnesota.

New York Knickerbockers: Named after baggy-kneed trousers worn by Dutch settlers.

Brooklyn Nets: Named after basketball nets.

Nicknames are inherently silly. But that silliness disappears once the nickname becomes a part of the lexicon.

Go Pelicans.

