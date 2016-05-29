New Orleans Pelicans guard Bryce Dejean-Jones has died after being shot in the abdomen, his agent confirmed to ESPN.

No other details are known at this time.

Dejean-Jones was a rookie this season, playing in 14 games in the middle of the season after a call up from the D-League. He averaged 5.6 points per game.

The 6-foot-6 guard played his final year of college basketball at Iowa State after one year at USC and two seasons at UNLV.

