The New Orleans Hornets Beat The Odds And Won The NBA Draft Lottery

With just a 13.7% chance of winning the NBA Draft Lottery, the New Orleans Hornets overcame the odds and won the first pick in the NBA Draft and the right to select Kentucky’s Anthony Davis.



With the Hornets winning the first pick, the Charlotte Bobcats will pick second, and became the latest team to finish with the worst record and fail to receive the top pick in the draft. The 2004 Orlando Magic were the last team to finish with the worst record and win the draft lottery. And in 28 seasons, the team with the worst record has only won four times.

The Hornets had the fourth longest odds to win the lottery.

Here are the top three picks being revealed on ESPN (via TheBigLead.com)…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

