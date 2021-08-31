New Orleans government websites are down as Louisiana reels from Hurricane Ida aftermath

Vehicles drive around a power pole downed by Hurricane Ida on August 31, 2021 in Houma, Louisiana Scott Olson/Getty Images

All government websites in the city of New Orleans, Louisiana, were down Tuesday.

The city said it would communicate updates about the Hurricane Ida recovery on social media and by text message.

The entirety of Orleans parish is still without power two days after the storm made landfall.

Officials did not reveal a cause for the outage but said updates on the storm recovery would be shared via its text message alert system and through its official social media channels.

Nearly 800,000 people are currently without power, according to data from power company Entergy New Orleans.

Power remains out Tuesday in the entirety of Orleans parish. Entergy said it lost eight transmission lines in the storm and said it could take weeks to restore power to all affected customers, WDSU reported.