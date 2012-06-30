New Orleans GM Doesn't Expect Anthony Davis To Be An Immediate Superstar

Photo: @jose3030

Number 1 picks in the NBA draft carry a massive amount of pressure as they take the court for their first season, and some (LeBron James) are more ready to make an impact than others (Kwame Brown).Anthony Davis was the Naismith Player Of The Year at Kentucky as a freshman, and by all indications has the potential to become of the game’s most dominant big men.



But New Orleans general manager Dell Demps doesn’t want fans getting their hopes up too soon. Here’s what Demps told WWL Radio in New Orleans:

“Obviously he’s a talent; he’s going to really impact the league. But I think the thing we’ve got to make sure is the expectation level is managed properly. He’s 19 years old. Kids come into the NBA 19 years old. It’s a little different than it was 10 or 15 years ago. … That development and learning curve takes a few years.”

