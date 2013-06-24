Report: 5-Year-Old Girl Killed After Shooting Herself With Gun Found In Her Home

A 5-year-old girl was killed Sunday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after playing with a gun found inside her New Orleans home, WWLTV reports.



The girl’s mother, Laderika Smith, 28, told police she locked her daughter in the home so she could go to the store. The child was found lying shot on the floor when she returned.

The mother confessed to having a gun inside the home, which a preliminary investigation found was a .38 revolver. The shooting occurred around 11 a.m.

“All evidence does point to the fact that she shot herself,” Officer Hilal Williams told The Times-Picayune.

WWLTV has more:

She will be charged with relative to cruelty to a juvenile and second-degree murder.

Court record show Smith pleaded guilty to prostitution in 2010.

