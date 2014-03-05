10 Delicious Foods That You Can Only Eat In New Orleans

New Orleans is known for its eclectic food — a mix of Cajun, French, Italian, African, Chinese and everything in between, the Louisiana city has cooked up some of the tastiest and most interesting foods around today.
And though Gumbo and Jambalaya have become popular across the US, some of New Orleans’ favourite dishes are still just catching on.
From Mardi Gras King Cakes to a breakfast of cornmeal mush known as couche-couche, we rounded up 10 of the Big Easy foods that are still relatively unknown around the country.
Sazerac: The official cocktail of New Orleans, it combines cognac or rye whiskey, a sugar cube, and Pechaud's bitters in a glass swirled with absinthe or Herbsaint.
Maque Choux: A dish containing corn, green peppers, tomatoes, onion, and sometimes garlic and celery all braised in a pot (traditionally with bacon grease). Pronounced 'mock shoe.'
Hubig's Pies: A brand of mass-produce fried pies filled with fruit. The company's factory burned down last year and is currently rebuilding to get its popular pies back to market.
King Cake: A ring of brioche dough (usually braided) that is streaked with cinnamon topped with green, gold, and purple sugar. Traditionally eaten for Mardi Gras.
