New Orleans 911 operator accused of deliberately hanging up on callers

New Orleans Police patrol the French Quarter. Sean Gardner

A New Orleans 911 operator has been accused of deliberately hanging up on callers in apparent need of help – and now she is wanted by police.

Precious Stephens, 25, faces charges of malfeasance in office and interfering with an emergency communication, according to the New Orleans Police Department, which has obtained a warrant for her arrest.

Authorities said Thursday that Stephens worked as a 911 operator with the Orleans Parish Communications District, and she was reported to police on Aug. 23.

“She is wanted for allegedly disconnecting 911 calls deliberately without obtaining necessary emergency information or relaying such emergencies to the other dispatchers for aid,” the police department said of Stephens in a Facebook post.

Stephens has not been arrested as of Thursday.

