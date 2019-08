Netflix has planned a big year of new original shows and movies to be released in 2016. Will the influx of new content continue the high standards we’ve all come to expect?

Produced by Jacqui Frank. Original reporting by Nathan McAlone.



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.