I went to a cafe dedicated to Oreos and found cookie heaven in a New Jersey mall

- The first Oreo Café opened inside New Jersey’s American Dream mall.
- I went to see what it was like.
- The themed area is inside a candy store, sells Oreo merchandise, and offers lots of sweet treats for customers.
At the time of my visit, however, I didn’t see it on the physical mall directory, so I had to do a little Googling to find my way.
Located on the third floor, where other non-Oreo candy and toys were also on display, it felt like more of an add-on to the store than a permanent fixture.
But once I stepped inside the café area, I felt fully immersed in the cookie craze.
I saw a lot of the waffles and milkshakes being ordered, but I also got a peek at an ice cream sandwich and a slice of cheesecake that went by.
To match the classic Oreo packaging, the topping bar is filled with blue, white, and black sprinkles; blue sour gummy strips; blue and white mini M&Ms; and black and brown bits of cookies and chocolate.
If you’re looking for something a little more nostalgic, you can order a glass of milk, purchase a package of Oreo cookies, and dip to your heart’s desire.
The milkshake tasted like Oreo creme filling and had noticeable pieces of cookie scattered throughout — they even got lodged in my straw, but I wasn’t mad about it.
The not-so-secret menu item (Oreo shared it on its Instagram account) — dubbed a Donut S’Morewich — was a waffle cookie topped with three scoops of ice cream, another waffle cookie, a doughnut, toasted marshmallow, melted chocolate, whipped cream, sprinkles, and two Oreo cookies. It was massive.
I expected the towering sandwich to be über sweet, but it wasn’t as overwhelming in flavor as it was aesthetically.
If you’re looking to try some of the treats and don’t want to (or can’t) make the trip, Oreo has shared some recipes on its website that are similar to the menu items.