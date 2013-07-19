Oregon Football Is Going To Wear These Blinding Green Uniforms This Year

Tony Manfred

It feels like Nike and Oregon football should be running out of uniform colour combinations by now

But juding by this photo that’s all over the Internet today, there are a whole bunch of new variations and colours in the pipeline for the 2013 season.

Bright:

