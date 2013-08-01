Oregon New $68-Million Football Facility Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen In College Sports

Oregon football moved into its new, state-of-the-art, Phil Knight-funded facility this week.
It cost a reported $68 million to build, and the sheer extravagance of the 145,000 square-foot building sets a new standard for college football facilities across the country.
The notable features (photo gallery below):
- The lobby has 64 55-inch televisions that can combine to project a single image.
- The floor of the weight room in Brazilian hardwood.
- There are custom fusball tables where one team is Oregon and the other team has 11 players, with each player representing a different Pac-12 team.
- The players’ lounge has six gaming stations.
- There’s a skybridge with an art installation of ducks. Each duck has the name of an Oregon player drafted by the NFL.
- A “war room” with six 80-inch TVs.
- A two-story meeting room with a window that overlooks Autzen Stadium.
- A hydrotherapy tub in the coaches’ locker room.
- TVs are embedded in the mirrors of the coaches locker room.
- A bonkers cafeteria with the words “EAT YOUR ENEMIES” in neon lights.
It’s like something the Dallas Cowboys would have.
Facilities are a big-time recruiting tool. While it’s nice to have fancy facilities, the real reason Oregon spent so much on this is to blow away 17 and 18-year-old kids who come to visit.
We saw Alabama ramp up their facilities with a $9 million renovation earlier this year. But nothing can touch this Oregon building.
GoDucks.com has a photo tour of it:
