Oregon's New $US68-Million Football Facility Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen In College Sports

Oregon football moved into its new, state-of-the-art, Phil Knight-funded facility this week.

It cost a reported $US68 million to build, and the sheer extravagance of the 145,000 square-foot building sets a new standard for college football facilities across the country.

The notable features (photo gallery below):

The lobby has 64 55-inch televisions that can combine to project a single image.

The floor of the weight room in Brazilian hardwood.

There are custom fusball tables where one team is Oregon and the other team has 11 players, with each player representing a different Pac-12 team.

The players’ lounge has six gaming stations.

There’s a skybridge with an art installation of ducks. Each duck has the name of an Oregon player drafted by the NFL.

A “war room” with six 80-inch TVs.

A two-story meeting room with a window that overlooks Autzen Stadium.

A hydrotherapy tub in the coaches’ locker room.

TVs are embedded in the mirrors of the coaches locker room.

A bonkers cafeteria with the words “EAT YOUR ENEMIES” in neon lights.

It’s like something the Dallas Cowboys would have.

Facilities are a big-time recruiting tool. While it’s nice to have fancy facilities, the real reason Oregon spent so much on this is to blow away 17 and 18-year-old kids who come to visit.

We saw Alabama ramp up their facilities with a $US9 million renovation earlier this year. But nothing can touch this Oregon building.

GoDucks.com has a photo tour of it:

