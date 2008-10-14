Good Economic News: Fresh Opportunities On SAI's Job Board

Alyson Shontell

Looking for leading digital job opportunities? Check out Silicon Alley Insider’s job board. Recent listings

include:

  • Sr Manager, International Digital Media – A&E TV Networks
  • Co-Founder/Senior Developer – Confidential
  • Manager/Director of Sales – Halogen Guides
  • Web Developer – Confidential
  • Assistant Producer – Internet Week New York

If you’re hiring, SAI’s regular readers include executives in the technology, finance, media and telecom industries in the US. Listings are just $150 per month. Click here to get started.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

sai-us