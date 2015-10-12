The Chinese company that released the £240 'flagship killer' smartphone is working on another phone

The Verge The photo from the FCC filing shows a phone that is reminiscent of an iPhone 6S.

Documents filed with the Federal Communications Commission (via Phone Scoop) appear to show a new phone from OnePlus, the company behind a series of cheap smartphones that received excellent reviews.

The new phone, which is unnamed beyond “E1005,” has a 5.5-inch display which places it directly competition with the iPhone 6S Plus. The design appears to be a blend of the 6S and the iPhone 4, with rounded edges and a speaker/micro-USB setup that is similar to new iPhones.

Both the OnePlus One and OnePlus Two run a version of Android which has been “forked” — a process that essentially removes Google’s services — making them popular in countries such as China, where Google is banned. The phones are incredibly cheap, especially when compared to high-end Android devices or the latest iPhones. The OnePlus Two is set to cost around £239 ($US366) for the 16GB model.

OnePlus has an event scheduled in India today where the new handset may be unveiled.

