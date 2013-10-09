Here's The New Beautiful $US100 Bill That's Going Into Circulation Today

The new hundred-dollar bill goes into circulation today after being delayed well beyond its original 2011 debut date due to printing issues.

“Over a decade of research and development went into its new security features,” write the folks at NewMoney.gov.

Here are some cool features as described by NewMoney.gov:

The blue ribbon : “Tilt the note back and forth while focusing on the blue ribbon. You will see the bells change to 100s as they move. When you tilt the note back and forth, the bells and 100s move side to side. If you tilt it side to side, they move up and down. The ribbon is woven into the paper, not printed on it.”

: “Tilt the note back and forth while focusing on the blue ribbon. You will see the bells change to 100s as they move. When you tilt the note back and forth, the bells and 100s move side to side. If you tilt it side to side, they move up and down. The ribbon is woven into the paper, not printed on it.” The copper bell in the inkwell : “Tilt it to see the bell change from copper to green, an effect which makes the bell seem to appear and disappear within the inkwell. ”

: “Tilt it to see the bell change from copper to green, an effect which makes the bell seem to appear and disappear within the inkwell. ” The microprinting : “Look carefully for small printed words which appear on Benjamin Franklin’s jacket collar, around the blank space where the portrait watermark appears, along the golden quill, and in the note borders.”

: “Look carefully for small printed words which appear on Benjamin Franklin’s jacket collar, around the blank space where the portrait watermark appears, along the golden quill, and in the note borders.” The colour-shifting 100: “Tilt the note to see the numeral 100 in the lower right corner of the note shift from copper to green.”

