Here's everything coming to Netflix in October

Kirsten Acuna
Beasts of no nation netflix focus featuresNetflix

September’s nearly through and Netflix just announced its lineup of new releases for the month of October.

It’s a good one.

With all your favourite shows coming back to TV, the streaming site has a lot of series for you to catch up on from “Arrow” to “American Horror Story.”

There are also a lot of Netflix originals coming out, including season 3 of “Hemlock Grove” and highly-acclaimed adaptation of Uzodinma Iweala’s novel “Beasts of No Nation.”

Here’s what you should check out on Netflix in October:

TV

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” Season 4 (Available 10/6)
Before Lady Gaga takes over “AHS,” see Jessica Lange’s final season of the show where she plays a twisted circus leader.

“The Flash” Season 1 (Available 10/6)

The CW’s adaptation of the DC Comics’ hero was one of last year’s best new series. While season 2 kicks off October 6, you can bingewatch the first season before you start on the new one.

Flash Promo (large)The CW

“Jane the Virgin” Season 1 (Available 10/12)

The series about a virgin who ends up pregnant became a surprise hit for the CW last season.

Movies

“Batman Begins” (2005) (Available 10/1)

The movie that kicked off Christopher Nolan’s hit trilogy about the Caped Crusader is worth a second watch if you haven’t seen it since “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Liam neeson batman begins the dark knight risesWarner Bros. / Batman Begins‘Batman Begins’ gives a telling hint about the end of the Batman trilogy if you haven’t watched it in a while.

“Million Dollar Baby” (2004) (Available 10/1)

If you haven’t seen the Oscar winner with Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, and Hillary Swank, here’s your chance.

Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection (Available 10/25)

We’re surprised to see this one here. Disney recently released every one of its short films on Blu-ray and DVD back in August. If you’re child missed out on seeing the “Frozen Fever” short, it will be on here.

Here’s the full list of October releases:

Available 10/1

“A Christmas Carol” (1938)

“About Alex” (2014)

“Alexander: Theatrical Cut” (2004)

“American Pie” (1999)

“Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics Collection: Collection 1”

“Batman Begins” (2005)

“Boogie Nights” (1997)

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)

“Curse of Chucky” (2013)

“Dark was the Night” (2014)

“Design on a Dime Collection: Collection 1”

“El Tiempo Entre Costuras” (2013)

“Extreme Homes Collection: Collection 1”

“Fixer Upper: Season 1”

“Genevieve’s Renovation: Season 1”

“Glass Chi”n (2014)

“House Hunters Renovation Collection: Collection 1”

“Million Dollar Baby” (2004)

“Million Dollar Rooms Collection: Collection 1”

“Monkey Thieves: Seasons 1-3”

“On the Town” (1949)

“Pal Joey” (1957)

“Pepe” (1960)

“Pressure” (2015)

“Property Virgins Collection: Collection 1”

“Reasonable Doubt” (2014)

“Richard Pryor: Icon” (2014)

“Robin Williams Remembered – A Pioneers of Television Special” (2014)

“Some Came Running” (1958)

“Take Me Out to the Ball Game” (1949)

“The Bourne Supremacy” (2004)

“The Devil at 4 O’Clock” (1961)

“The Great Food Truck Race Collection: Collection 1”

“The Navy SEALs: Their Untold Story” (2014)

“The Nightmare” (2015)

“Throwdown with Bobby Flay Collection: Collection 1”

“Uncle Grandpa” Season 1 (more episodes)

“Vanilla Ice Project” Seasons 1-4

“Wakfu” Season 1

“White Rabbit” (2013)

“Wild Horses” (2015)

“Worst Cooks in America Collection: Collection 1”

Available 10/2

Netflix Original “Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy”

Via Netflix: “Actress and comedian Anjelah Johnson showcases her hilarious impressions to riff on European Gypsies, Vietnamese manicurists, Mexican mums, and more.”

“La Leyenda de la Nahuala” (2007)

“Reign” Season 2

“The Vampire Diaries” Season 6

Available 10/3

“Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation” (2015)

Available 10/5

“Team Hot Wheels: Build the Epic Race” (2015)

Available 10/6

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” Season 4

“iZombie” Season 1

“Last Man Standing” Season 4

“The Flash” Season 1

“The Originals” Season 2

“Tremors 5: Bloodline” (2015)

Available 10/7

“Arrow” Season 3

“Flor Salvaje” Season 1

“Legends” Season 1

“Supernatural” Season 10

Available 10/8

“American Heist” (2014)

“Strangerland” (2015)

Available 10/9

“Mighty Med” Season 2

Netflix Original “The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show” Season 1

Netflix Original “Winter on Fire”

via Netflix: “Over 93 days in Ukraine, what started as peaceful student demonstrations became a violent revolution and full-fledged civil rights movement.”

Available 10/10

“Lalaloopsy: Band Together” (2015)

Available 10/11

“Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me” (2014)

“Jake and the Never Land Pirates” Season 3

Available 10/12

“Jane the Virgin” season 1

Available 10/14

“Lazarus” (2015)

Available 10/15

“Finding Jesus: Faith. Fact. Forgery” Season 1

“Isabella Rossellini’s Green Porno Live! (2015)

“The Five People You Meet in Heaven” Parts 1 and 2 (2004)

Available 10/16

Netflix Original “All Hail King Julien” Season 2

Netflix Original “Anthony Jesselnik: Thoughts and Prayers”

Netflix Original “Beasts of No Nation”

Netflix Exclusive “Circle”

via Netflix: When a group of strangers is seized and awaits execution, they face the impossible task of choosing the one person among them worthy of being spared.

Netflix Original: “Some Assembly Required” Season 2

“The Principal” Season 1

Available 10/18

“Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” (2013)

Available 10/20

“LEGO DC Comics: Batman Be-Leagured” (2014)

“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble” Season 2

Available 10/22

“Results” (2015)

Available 10/23

Netflix Original “Hemlock Grove” Season 3

Available 10/24

“Jack Strong” (2014)

Available 10/25

Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection (2015)

Available 10/27

“August: Osage County” (2013)

Netflix Exclusive: “Manson Family Vacation” (2015)

Available 10/28

“Chasing Life” Season 2

“The Gunman” (2015)

Available 10/29

“Return to Sender” (2015)

Available 10/30

Netflix Original “Popples” Season 1

via Netflix: “The adorable Best Popple Pals love helping their friends and neighbours, but every time they do it seems to backfire in hilarious ways.”

