Here's everything coming to Netflix in October

September’s nearly through and Netflix just announced its lineup of new releases for the month of October.
It’s a good one.
With all your favourite shows coming back to TV, the streaming site has a lot of series for you to catch up on from “Arrow” to “American Horror Story.”
There are also a lot of Netflix originals coming out, including season 3 of “Hemlock Grove” and highly-acclaimed adaptation of Uzodinma Iweala’s novel “Beasts of No Nation.”
Here’s what you should check out on Netflix in October:
TV
“American Horror Story: Freak Show” Season 4 (Available 10/6)
Before Lady Gaga takes over “AHS,” see Jessica Lange’s final season of the show where she plays a twisted circus leader.
“The Flash” Season 1 (Available 10/6)
The CW’s adaptation of the DC Comics’ hero was one of last year’s best new series. While season 2 kicks off October 6, you can bingewatch the first season before you start on the new one.
“Jane the Virgin” Season 1 (Available 10/12)
The series about a virgin who ends up pregnant became a surprise hit for the CW last season.
Movies
“Batman Begins” (2005) (Available 10/1)
The movie that kicked off Christopher Nolan’s hit trilogy about the Caped Crusader is worth a second watch if you haven’t seen it since “The Dark Knight Rises.”
“Million Dollar Baby” (2004) (Available 10/1)
If you haven’t seen the Oscar winner with Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, and Hillary Swank, here’s your chance.
Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection (Available 10/25)
We’re surprised to see this one here. Disney recently released every one of its short films on Blu-ray and DVD back in August. If you’re child missed out on seeing the “Frozen Fever” short, it will be on here.
Here’s the full list of October releases:
Available 10/1
“A Christmas Carol” (1938)
“About Alex” (2014)
“Alexander: Theatrical Cut” (2004)
“American Pie” (1999)
“Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics Collection: Collection 1”
“Batman Begins” (2005)
“Boogie Nights” (1997)
“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)
“Curse of Chucky” (2013)
“Dark was the Night” (2014)
“Design on a Dime Collection: Collection 1”
“El Tiempo Entre Costuras” (2013)
“Extreme Homes Collection: Collection 1”
“Fixer Upper: Season 1”
“Genevieve’s Renovation: Season 1”
“Glass Chi”n (2014)
“House Hunters Renovation Collection: Collection 1”
“Million Dollar Baby” (2004)
“Million Dollar Rooms Collection: Collection 1”
“Monkey Thieves: Seasons 1-3”
“On the Town” (1949)
“Pal Joey” (1957)
“Pepe” (1960)
“Pressure” (2015)
“Property Virgins Collection: Collection 1”
“Reasonable Doubt” (2014)
“Richard Pryor: Icon” (2014)
“Robin Williams Remembered – A Pioneers of Television Special” (2014)
“Some Came Running” (1958)
“Take Me Out to the Ball Game” (1949)
“The Bourne Supremacy” (2004)
“The Devil at 4 O’Clock” (1961)
“The Great Food Truck Race Collection: Collection 1”
“The Navy SEALs: Their Untold Story” (2014)
“The Nightmare” (2015)
“Throwdown with Bobby Flay Collection: Collection 1”
“Uncle Grandpa” Season 1 (more episodes)
“Vanilla Ice Project” Seasons 1-4
“Wakfu” Season 1
“White Rabbit” (2013)
“Wild Horses” (2015)
“Worst Cooks in America Collection: Collection 1”
Available 10/2
Netflix Original “Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy”
Via Netflix: “Actress and comedian Anjelah Johnson showcases her hilarious impressions to riff on European Gypsies, Vietnamese manicurists, Mexican mums, and more.”
“La Leyenda de la Nahuala” (2007)
“Reign” Season 2
“The Vampire Diaries” Season 6
Available 10/3
“Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation” (2015)
Available 10/5
“Team Hot Wheels: Build the Epic Race” (2015)
Available 10/6
“American Horror Story: Freak Show” Season 4
“iZombie” Season 1
“Last Man Standing” Season 4
“The Flash” Season 1
“The Originals” Season 2
“Tremors 5: Bloodline” (2015)
Available 10/7
“Arrow” Season 3
“Flor Salvaje” Season 1
“Legends” Season 1
“Supernatural” Season 10
Available 10/8
“American Heist” (2014)
“Strangerland” (2015)
Available 10/9
“Mighty Med” Season 2
Netflix Original “The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show” Season 1
Netflix Original “Winter on Fire”
via Netflix: “Over 93 days in Ukraine, what started as peaceful student demonstrations became a violent revolution and full-fledged civil rights movement.”
Available 10/10
“Lalaloopsy: Band Together” (2015)
Available 10/11
“Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me” (2014)
“Jake and the Never Land Pirates” Season 3
Available 10/12
“Jane the Virgin” season 1
Available 10/14
“Lazarus” (2015)
Available 10/15
“Finding Jesus: Faith. Fact. Forgery” Season 1
“Isabella Rossellini’s Green Porno Live! (2015)
“The Five People You Meet in Heaven” Parts 1 and 2 (2004)
Available 10/16
Netflix Original “All Hail King Julien” Season 2
Netflix Original “Anthony Jesselnik: Thoughts and Prayers”
Netflix Original “Beasts of No Nation”
Netflix Exclusive “Circle”
via Netflix: When a group of strangers is seized and awaits execution, they face the impossible task of choosing the one person among them worthy of being spared.
Netflix Original: “Some Assembly Required” Season 2
“The Principal” Season 1
Available 10/18
“Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” (2013)
Available 10/20
“LEGO DC Comics: Batman Be-Leagured” (2014)
“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble” Season 2
Available 10/22
“Results” (2015)
Available 10/23
Netflix Original “Hemlock Grove” Season 3
Available 10/24
“Jack Strong” (2014)
Available 10/25
Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection (2015)
Available 10/27
“August: Osage County” (2013)
Netflix Exclusive: “Manson Family Vacation” (2015)
Available 10/28
“Chasing Life” Season 2
“The Gunman” (2015)
Available 10/29
“Return to Sender” (2015)
Available 10/30
Netflix Original “Popples” Season 1
via Netflix: “The adorable Best Popple Pals love helping their friends and neighbours, but every time they do it seems to backfire in hilarious ways.”
NOW WATCH: Watch Oculus announce the long-awaited virtual reality version of Netflix
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.