Here's everything coming to Netflix in October

September’s nearly through and Netflix just announced its lineup of new releases for the month of October.

It’s a good one.

With all your favourite shows coming back to TV, the streaming site has a lot of series for you to catch up on from “Arrow” to “American Horror Story.”

There are also a lot of Netflix originals coming out, including season 3 of “Hemlock Grove” and highly-acclaimed adaptation of Uzodinma Iweala’s novel “Beasts of No Nation.”

Here’s what you should check out on Netflix in October:

TV

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” Season 4 (Available 10/6)

Before Lady Gaga takes over “AHS,” see Jessica Lange’s final season of the show where she plays a twisted circus leader.

“The Flash” Season 1 (Available 10/6)

The CW’s adaptation of the DC Comics’ hero was one of last year’s best new series. While season 2 kicks off October 6, you can bingewatch the first season before you start on the new one.

“Jane the Virgin” Season 1 (Available 10/12)

The series about a virgin who ends up pregnant became a surprise hit for the CW last season.

Movies

“Batman Begins” (2005) (Available 10/1)

The movie that kicked off Christopher Nolan’s hit trilogy about the Caped Crusader is worth a second watch if you haven’t seen it since “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Warner Bros. / Batman Begins ‘Batman Begins’ gives a telling hint about the end of the Batman trilogy if you haven’t watched it in a while.

“Million Dollar Baby” (2004) (Available 10/1)

If you haven’t seen the Oscar winner with Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, and Hillary Swank, here’s your chance.

Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection (Available 10/25) We’re surprised to see this one here. Disney recently released every one of its short films on Blu-ray and DVD back in August. If you’re child missed out on seeing the “Frozen Fever” short, it will be on here.

Here’s the full list of October releases:

Available 10/1

“A Christmas Carol” (1938)

“About Alex” (2014)

“Alexander: Theatrical Cut” (2004)

“American Pie” (1999)

“Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics Collection: Collection 1”

“Batman Begins” (2005)

“Boogie Nights” (1997)

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)

“Curse of Chucky” (2013)

“Dark was the Night” (2014)

“Design on a Dime Collection: Collection 1”

“El Tiempo Entre Costuras” (2013)

“Extreme Homes Collection: Collection 1”

“Fixer Upper: Season 1”

“Genevieve’s Renovation: Season 1”

“Glass Chi”n (2014)

“House Hunters Renovation Collection: Collection 1”

“Million Dollar Baby” (2004)

“Million Dollar Rooms Collection: Collection 1”

“Monkey Thieves: Seasons 1-3”

“On the Town” (1949)

“Pal Joey” (1957)

“Pepe” (1960)

“Pressure” (2015)

“Property Virgins Collection: Collection 1”

“Reasonable Doubt” (2014)

“Richard Pryor: Icon” (2014)

“Robin Williams Remembered – A Pioneers of Television Special” (2014)

“Some Came Running” (1958)

“Take Me Out to the Ball Game” (1949)

“The Bourne Supremacy” (2004)

“The Devil at 4 O’Clock” (1961)

“The Great Food Truck Race Collection: Collection 1”

“The Navy SEALs: Their Untold Story” (2014)

“The Nightmare” (2015)

“Throwdown with Bobby Flay Collection: Collection 1”

“Uncle Grandpa” Season 1 (more episodes)

“Vanilla Ice Project” Seasons 1-4

“Wakfu” Season 1

“White Rabbit” (2013)

“Wild Horses” (2015)

“Worst Cooks in America Collection: Collection 1”

Available 10/2

Netflix Original “Anjelah Johnson: Not Fancy”

Via Netflix: “Actress and comedian Anjelah Johnson showcases her hilarious impressions to riff on European Gypsies, Vietnamese manicurists, Mexican mums, and more.”

“La Leyenda de la Nahuala” (2007)

“Reign” Season 2

“The Vampire Diaries” Season 6

Available 10/3

“Alpha and Omega 5: Family Vacation” (2015)

Available 10/5

“Team Hot Wheels: Build the Epic Race” (2015)

Available 10/6

“American Horror Story: Freak Show” Season 4

“iZombie” Season 1

“Last Man Standing” Season 4

“The Flash” Season 1

“The Originals” Season 2

“Tremors 5: Bloodline” (2015)

Available 10/7

“Arrow” Season 3

“Flor Salvaje” Season 1

“Legends” Season 1

“Supernatural” Season 10

Available 10/8

“American Heist” (2014)

“Strangerland” (2015)

Available 10/9

“Mighty Med” Season 2

Netflix Original “The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show” Season 1

Netflix Original “Winter on Fire”

via Netflix: “Over 93 days in Ukraine, what started as peaceful student demonstrations became a violent revolution and full-fledged civil rights movement.”

Available 10/10

“Lalaloopsy: Band Together” (2015)

Available 10/11

“Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me” (2014)

“Jake and the Never Land Pirates” Season 3

Available 10/12

“Jane the Virgin” season 1

Available 10/14

“Lazarus” (2015)

Available 10/15

“Finding Jesus: Faith. Fact. Forgery” Season 1

“Isabella Rossellini’s Green Porno Live! (2015)

“The Five People You Meet in Heaven” Parts 1 and 2 (2004)

Available 10/16

Netflix Original “All Hail King Julien” Season 2

Netflix Original “Anthony Jesselnik: Thoughts and Prayers”

Netflix Original “Beasts of No Nation”

Netflix Exclusive “Circle”

via Netflix: When a group of strangers is seized and awaits execution, they face the impossible task of choosing the one person among them worthy of being spared.

Netflix Original: “Some Assembly Required” Season 2

“The Principal” Season 1

Available 10/18

“Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” (2013)

Available 10/20

“LEGO DC Comics: Batman Be-Leagured” (2014)

“Marvel’s Avengers Assemble” Season 2

Available 10/22

“Results” (2015)

Available 10/23

Netflix Original “Hemlock Grove” Season 3

Available 10/24

“Jack Strong” (2014)

Available 10/25

Walt Disney Animation Studios Short Films Collection (2015)

Available 10/27

“August: Osage County” (2013)

Netflix Exclusive: “Manson Family Vacation” (2015)

Available 10/28

“Chasing Life” Season 2

“The Gunman” (2015)

Available 10/29

“Return to Sender” (2015)

Available 10/30

Netflix Original “Popples” Season 1

via Netflix: “The adorable Best Popple Pals love helping their friends and neighbours, but every time they do it seems to backfire in hilarious ways.”

