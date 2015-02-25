Here's what's new on Netflix in March

Eric Liebowitz courtesy of Netflix Ellie Kemper stars as an escaped cult member who moves to New York City in Netflix original comedy ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.’

Netflix has released its list of March releases and there are plenty of originals coming from the streaming site.

Tina Fey’s new comedy “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and new drama “Bloodline” starring Kyle Chandler (“Friday Night Lights”) make up five new series and specials coming to Netflix.

The list also contains many new releases from the past year along with a few films from the late Robin Williams.

The pickings look a bit slim so far, but we’ll continue to update the list throughout March.

Here’s what you should check out on Netflix in January:

TV

“Mad Men” (available 3/22)

Get caught up with the latest episodes from season 7 of the AMC series before the final episodes begin to air in April.

“Archer” (available 3/7)

Season five of FX’s animated comedy hit following the antics and adventures of spy Sterling Archer.

“Bloodline” (available 3/20)

All 13 episodes of Netflix’s new drama featuring Kyle Chandler (“Friday Night Lights”) will premiere on the streaming site.

Movies





“Patch Adams” (available 3/1)

A Robin Williams’ classic. Williams stars as Dr. Hunter Adams who uses humour in his treatment of patients. Philip Seymour Hoffman also stars.

“Finding Neverland” (available 3/1)

The Oscar-nominated film starring Johnny Depp as playwright J.M. Barrie when he’s inspired to write the play “Peter Pan.”

“How to Train Your Dragon 2” (available 3/11)

Here’s one the kids will want to watch if they haven’t seen the sequel to the 2004 animated movie. The DreamWorks Animation picture was nominated for best animated picture at the 87th annual Academy Awards.

Here’s the full list of March releases:

Available 3/1

“Patch Adams” (1998)

“Finding Neverland” (2004)

“The Brothers Grimm” (2005)

“Teen Witch” (1989)

Available 3/6

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix Original)

“My Own Man” (Netflix Original)

“Aziz Ansari: Live at Madison Square Garden” (Netflix Original)

Available 3/7

“Archer” season 5

“Glee” season 5

“Mr. Pip” (2012)

Available 3/9

“The Angriest Man in Brooklyn” (2014)

“Tyler Perry’s the Single Mum’s Club” (2014)

Available 3/11

“How to Train Your Dragon 2” (2014)

Available 3/15

“3rd Rock from the Sun” (the complete series)

“A Different World” (the complete series)

Available 3/17

“You’re Not You” (2014)

Available 3/20

“Bloodline” (Netflix original series)

Available 3/22

“Mad Men” season 7, part 1

“Garfunkel and Oats” season 1

Available 3/25

“Turn” season 1

Available 3/27

“Trailer Park Boys” season 9 (Netflix original)

We will continue to update this list as the month of March continues.

