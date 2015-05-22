Here's what's coming to US Netflix in June

JoJo Whilden for Netflix ‘Orange is the New Black’ returns for a third season on June 12.

June is fast approaching, so that means there will be a slew of new movies and TV shows heading to Netflix.

This coming month brings the return of “Orange is the New Black” as well as “Sense8,” Netflix’s latest foray into original programming.

Meanwhile, if you ever wanted to see what a Shaquille O’Neal all star comedy jam looks like, Netflix will offer a few of those as well.

Check out everything coming to Netflix in June.

TV

ABC ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’

“Sense8” (available 6/5)

The Wachowskis’ (“The Matrix,” “Cloud Atlas”) first-ever TV series could restore them to their former greatness after their most recent movie, “Jupiter Ascending.”

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (available 6/10)

The second season of Marvel’s first attempt at extending its ambitious cinematic universe to the small screen will be available on Netflix.

“Orange is the New Black” (available 6/12)

The critically-acclaimed series that put Netflix original programming on the map returns for its third season. After a stellar second season, and an unforgettable cliffhanger, things are looking up for the new season.

“Scandal” (available 6/13)

The fourth season of Shondaland’s wildly popular political drama will be avaliable to binge watch.

Movies

“The Aviator” (available 6/1)

Martin Scorsese’s 2004 epic about the life of Howard Hughes marked his second collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio (the first was “Gangs of New York” in 2002). The film also earned Cate Blanchett her first Oscar for her entertaining performance as Katharine Hepburn.

“Nightcrawler” (available 6/10)

Now you will finally get a chance to catch up on one of the best films of 2014, which features Jake Gyllenhaal as a wildly ambitious but morally twisted man trying to break into L.A. crime journalism. Unfortunately, Gyllenhaal was not nominated for an Oscar for what is, by far, the best performance of his career.

“Rosewater” (available 6/10)

Jon Stewart took off “Daily Show” hosting duty during the summer of 2013 to shoot this drama about a journalist (Gael Garcia Bernal) who is thrown into an Iranian prison after participating in a “Daily Show” bit. This is a great way to kick off Stewart’s last few months as host; his last show will air on August 6.

“Life of Crime” (available 6/10)

This adaptation of an Elmore Leonard novel is also a prequel to Quentin Tarantino’s “Jackie Brown” from 1997.

Here’s the full list of June releases:

Available 6/1

“Employee of the Month” (2006)

“Hidden Kingdoms” (2014)

“La Dictadura Perfecta” (2014)

“R.L. Stine’s Mostly Ghostly” (2008)

“R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: Don’t Think About It” (2007)

“Sex Ed” (2014)

“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta” (2013)

“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas” (2014)

“Shaquille O’Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando” (2012)

“The Aviator” (2004)

“The High and the Mighty” (1954)

“The Magdalene Sisters” (2002)

“The Perfect Dictatorship” (2014)

Available 6/3

“Best of Me” (2014)

“Hector and the Search for Happiness” (2014)

Available 6/5

“Sense8” (Season 1)

Available 6/7

“Words and Pictures” (2013)

Available 6/8

“Grace of Monaco” (2014)

Available 6/9

“Free the Nipple” (2014

“It’s Tough Being Loved by Jerks” (2008)

Available 6/10

“Nightcrawler” (2014)

“Pretty Little Liars” (Season 5)

“Rosewater” (2014)

Available 6/11

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (Season 2)

“The Legend” (1993)

“The Legend 2” (1993)

Available 6/12

“Champs” (2015)

“Life of Crime” (2013)

“Orange is the New Black” (Season 3)

“The Cobbler” (2014)

Available 6/13

“Antarctica: A Year on Ice” (2013)

“Scandal” (Season 4)

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2014)

Available 6/15

“Bindi’s Boot Camp” (Season 1)

“Danger Mouse” (Seasons 1-10)

“Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer” (2013)

“Really Me” (Seasons 1-2)

“Rodney Carrington: Laughter’s Good”

“Team Toon” (Season 1)

“Wizards vs. Aliens” (Seasons 1-3)

Available 6/16

“Backstreet Boys: Show ‘Em What You’re Made Of” (2015)

“Curious George” (2006)

“Lee Daniels’ The Bulter” (2013)

“Two Days, One Night” (2014)

Available 6/17

“Heartland” (Season 6)

“Point and Shoot” (2014)

Available 6/19

“A Most Wanted Man” (2014)

“Some Assembly Required”

Available 6/20

“Cake” (2014)

Available 6/23

“Advantageous” (2015)

Available 6/24

“Beyond the Lights” (2014)

Available 6/25

“Ballet 422” (2014)

Available 6/26

“Dragons: Race to the Edge” (Season 1)

“Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour”

“What Happened, Miss Simone?” (2015)

“Young & Hungry” (Season 2)

Available 6/27

“The Reluctant Fundamentalist” (2012)

