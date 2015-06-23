Here's what's coming to Netflix in July

Netflix Amy Poehler and Bradley Cooper reprise their ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ roles in ‘Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp.’

July is fast approaching, so that means there will be a slew of new movies and TV shows heading to Netflix.

This coming month brings the return of Netflix’s original show “Bojack Horseman,” as well as a slew of other shows, movies, documentaries, and comedy specials.

Check out everything coming to Netflix in July.

Here’s what you should check out on Netflix in July:



TV

Netflix Season one of Netflix’s ‘Bojack Horseman’ was a mix of humour and melancholy. It returns for a second season in July.

Bojack Horseman (available 7/17)

Netflix’s first animated series had a hilarious, surprisingly moving first season. It stars Will Arnett as a horse who was once Hollywood’s biggest sitcom star and is now attempting to make a comeback. The all star voiceover cast also includes Aaron Paul, Alison Brie, Patton Oswalt, Amy Sedaris.

Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp (7/31)

Netflix’s latest original series is an adaptation of the 2001 cult classic. With most of the original cast returning, this new “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp” promises to have just as much hilarity and absurdity as the original film.

Movies

Getty Images Comedian Tig Notaro is the subject of the upcoming documentary ‘Tig.’

Tig (7/17)

In 2012, comedian Tig Notaro took the stage at Largo in Los Angeles and announced to the world that she had been diagnosed with cancer. That special, entitled “Live,” has since become legendary. This new documentary explores the comedian’s life both on and off stage.

Here’s the full list of June releases:

Available 7/1

“Alive” (1993)

“An Honest Liar” (2014)

“Bad Hair Day” (2015)

“Bionicle: The Legend Reborn” (2009)

“Bulworth” (1998)

“Dave Attell: Road Work”

“Death in Paradise” (Season 3)

“Grandma’s Boy” (2006)

“Hostage” (2005)

“Invizimals: The Alliance Files”

“La Reina del Sur”

“Octonauts” (Season 3)

“Piglet’s Big Movie” (2003)

“El Senor de los Cielos” (Seasons 1-2)

“Saw V” (2008)

“Set Fire to the Stars” (2014)

“Shooting Fish” (1997)

“The Secret of Roan Inish” (1994)

“Underworld: Evolution” (2006)

“Velvet” (Season 2)

Available 7/3

“Knights of Sidonia” (Season 2)

Available 7/4

“Faults” (2014)

“Hell on Wheels” (Season 4)

“White Collar” (Season 6)

Available 7/7

“Monsters High: Scaris, City of Frights” (2013)

“Witches of East End” (Season 2)

Available 7/9

“Monsters: The Dark Continent” (2014)

“Serena” (2014)

Available 7/10

“Chris Tucker Live” (2015)

“Violetta” (Seasons 1-2)

Available 7/14

“Bad Ink” (Season 1)

“Bible Secrets Revealed” (Season 1)

“Creep” (2014)

“Goodbye to All That” (2014)

“Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey of Richard Stanley’s Island of Dr. Moreau” (2014)

“Preachers’ Daughters” (Season 2)

“Storage Wars: Texas” (Season 1)

“The Killer Speaks” (Season 2)

Available 7/15

“Da Sweet Blood of Jesus” (2014)

“H2O Mermaid Adventures” (5 new episodes)

“Penguins of Madagascar” (2014)

“The Physician” (2014)

Available 7/16

“Changeling” (2008)

Available 7/17

“Bojack Horseman” (Season 2)

“The Human Experiment” (2013)

“Tig” (2015)

Available 7/18

“Glee” (Season 6)

“Java Heat” (2013)

Available 7/23

“Teacher of the Year” (2014)

Available 7/25

“The Guest” (2014)

Available 7/28

“Comet” (2014)

“Marvel’s Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.” (Season 2)

Available 7/30

“Almost Mercy” (2015)

“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic” (Season 5)

“The Wrecking Crew” (2008)

Available 7/31

“Turbo Fast” (Season 2)

“Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp” (2015)

